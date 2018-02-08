Smiley in the suburbs

Xolisa Njikelana is the owner of African cuisine restaurant Kwantu.

What inspired you to open a bar and restaurant?

Realising that in Kelvin and surrounding suburbs there is no establishment that offers African traditional food.

What inspired the name?

Kwantu means "a place of gathering" [in Nguni].

What odds did you have to overcome?

I had to have conviction that the concept will be embraced by the landlord and prospective clients.

Do you have any regrets?

I have always had passion for food and food preparation. I do not regret my decision.

What cuisine do you serve?

Traditional African food including traditional chicken, sheep head, sheep trotters, pork trotters, beef and lamb stew, etc. We also offer braai meat and other meats. All these delicacies are available with a variety of starch.

The most popular dish?

Pork trotters and sheep heads.

Do your wines complement your African dishes?

We offer a wide range. Most are local and this being in line with us aiming to support local products.

What other categories of drinks are available?

Wines, ciders, beers, a variety of soft drinks and juices.

What's your most expensive bottle of wine or whisky?

Glenfiddich 15 year old for R1400 a bottle and Vergelegen Cabernet Sauvignon sold at R340 a bottle.

When is the busiest day at your restaurant?

Most of our customers tend to come on Saturdays.

Your personal motto?

You create your own good luck.