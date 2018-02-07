Were microblading and vaginal rejuvenation the hottest medical spa trends of 2017?

Microblading and vaginal rejuvenation were two medical spa treatments that saw big success in the US last year.

According to the latest "AmSpa Medical Spa State of the Industry Report" by the American Med Spa Association (AmSpa), which surveyed approximately 500 medical spas in the US, semi-permanent makeup treatments for brows, such as microblading, increased in popularity last year.

"Medical spas enjoy this treatment, because it provides an extremely large return-on-investment (ROI)," said Alex R. Thiersch, AmSpa Founder and Director, in a statement.