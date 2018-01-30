A young man from Mthatha in the Eastern Cape is making his mark as a chef in one of the plushest hotels in Texas in the USA.

The 24-year-old Wandile Mabija who graduated from the Capsicum Culinary Studio‚ was excited to go overseas for the first‚ at the same time‚ sad to leave friends and family behind.

"When I first arrived in Austin [state capital of Texas]‚ it was a bit challenging since I knew nothing about the place and how to go around. I had to learn which bus to take to get to work. I had to also search for places to buy good food for my flat. To be honest it was an exciting yet challenging experience. It was my first time out of South Africa‚ so this trip was everything I dreamt of‚" said Mabija.

His dream to venture into the international community was made possible through the help of a travelling agency.