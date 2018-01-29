Marrakech launching new African art museum, art fair in February

Marrakech is set to draw crowds over the coming month as it welcomes the inaugural African edition of the 1-54 contemporary African art fair, while staging the international launch of its own major museum devoted to contemporary African art.

Held in London for the past five years and in New York for three, 1-54 is focused to contemporary art from Africa and its diaspora. From February 24-25, Marrakech will be home to the fair's first edition on the African continent, welcoming 60 international artists and 17 galleries from Africa and around the world.

With the art world in town for 1-54, the city will seize the occasion to open its brand-new Museum of African Contemporary Art Al Maaden (MACAAL) to an international audience. MACAAL, which held a local launch in 2016, during COP22, is said to be the first of its kind in North Africa: an independent, not-for-profit contemporary art museum that aims to collect and exhibit established and emerging artists from across the continent.