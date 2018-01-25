Could couscous be next in line for UNESCO's intangible cultural heritage list?

This North African culinary specialty -- to which Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia all lay claim -- could be set to join UNESCO's list of intangible cultural heritage.

Could couscous join the French gastronomic meal (added in 2010) on UNESCO's list of intangible cultural heritage? Experts representing Tunisia, Morocco and Algeria are working on a joint proposal to get couscous added to the list.

The three North African countries all lay claim to the origins of the dish, comprising tiny balls of durum wheat semolina, served with vegetables and meat. While no one can agree on its origins, the joint project has the advantage of uniting the three countries and their people on the importance of couscous in the history of humanity. Indeed, the dish can be traced back to Antiquity.