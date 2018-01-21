This exclusive hotel is destined to make a mark
Destiny Exclusive Hotel in Kempton Park is poised to become an important player in Ekurhuleni's hospitality sector in the near future.
That is because its owner had the business foresight to build a massive convention centre on its grounds, with another 300-room hotel set to be built from March this year.
The upcoming hotel is meant to complement the Ekurhuleni International Convention Centre (attached to the hotel) by selling complete conference packages to groups of bigger delegates.
For now, the hotel boasts 40 rooms but with the upcoming bigger hotel, it will have the muscle to be a serious contender in the market for conference tourism space.
Its close proximity to the airport makes it an accessible hotel and conference venue, poised to attract both local and international guests.
The current hotel has an intimate boutique feel about it, giving you a sense of being at home, rather than in a big impersonal hotel.
I was told that the black-owned hotel used to be the home of the owner, whose name the staff members said they could not divulge to us.
The bedrooms are absolutely humongous, with bathrooms the size of a bachelor flat's bedroom.
The neutral stone and beige decor with hints of red from the cherry wooden furniture and accents highlighted by splashes of reds and oranges on the white linen, offer a warm feel.
My room was next to the pool and entertainment centre and the sounds of the water feature from the pool's grotto was very soothing.
I decided to spend the day lounging around the pool to counter the heatwave that had besieged Gauteng at the time.
It was the perfect solution to welcome the sunset holding a chilled glass of wine, resting in the shaded pool lounge seats that you can adjust to completely hide away from the sun. The chairs are so huge they are practically day beds. Some of the guests got to snoozing pretty quickly.
The chef prepared a light dinner for me to avoid heavy eating and promised to put together a feast of hot nibbles.
The platter came with savoury chicken pieces, meatballs, lamp chops and prawns, with chips and Greek salad as sides. I ate more than my tummy required, nibbling at everything.
The hotel features a host of resident peacocks who fascinated guests with their cat-like cries in the morning and the occasional flashing of their beautiful, multicoloured feathers throughout the day.
I counted up to 10 adult peacocks before a mother peahen came along, followed by her six young chicks.
The 10-minute drive from OR Tambo International Airport makes the venue ideal for short-stay leisure guests who will also have access to an array of treatments from the wellness spa situated in the complex.
It is also a haven for longer stay conference delegates who can access various facilities and venues around Johannesburg if they need to explore the city.