This exclusive hotel is destined to make a mark

Destiny Exclusive Hotel in Kempton Park is poised to become an important player in Ekurhuleni's hospitality sector in the near future.

That is because its owner had the business foresight to build a massive convention centre on its grounds, with another 300-room hotel set to be built from March this year.

The upcoming hotel is meant to complement the Ekurhuleni International Convention Centre (attached to the hotel) by selling complete conference packages to groups of bigger delegates.

For now, the hotel boasts 40 rooms but with the upcoming bigger hotel, it will have the muscle to be a serious contender in the market for conference tourism space.

Its close proximity to the airport makes it an accessible hotel and conference venue, poised to attract both local and international guests.

The current hotel has an intimate boutique feel about it, giving you a sense of being at home, rather than in a big impersonal hotel.

I was told that the black-owned hotel used to be the home of the owner, whose name the staff members said they could not divulge to us.