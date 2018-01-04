Eating healthily in 2018: anti-stress food

If, like many people, you would like to eat more healthily in 2018, it's worth considering the role of food in our psychological well-being.

Tryptophan is an essential amino acid which can promote calm and relaxation.

Looking on the positive side, managing stress, staying in a good mood ... all these good resolutions we make at New Year can be helped by what we put on our plate.

With an awareness of which foods contains tryptophan, one of the eight essential amino acids, you can have a significant impact on your mood, nervous system and sleep.

Tryptophan plays an important role in the production of serotonin (the "good mood hormone"), melatonin (a sleep facilitator) and vitamin B3 (niacin) which helps to combat tiredness, depression and indigestion.

Your tryptophan intake should be sufficient (500 - 2000 mg per day is required) if you regularly eat meat (such as turkey, chicken, salami or liver), fish, dairy products or eggs.