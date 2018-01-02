WATCH | Minstrels on the march as Tweede Nuwejaar festivities get under way
The Cape Town Street Parade got under way on Tuesday‚ with more than 13‚000 minstrels taking part and an expected crowd of more than 50‚000 watching.
Hundreds of spectators camped out overnight to get the best view of the annual Tweede Nuwejaar (Second New Year) celebrations‚ which were led off by the Woodstock Darlings minstrel troupe.
For the first time this year‚ the event was branded as the Cape Town Street Parade and organised by the City of Cape Town.
JP Smith‚ the mayoral committee member for safety and security‚ said there would be 400 law enforcement officers on duty and eight security kiosks along the route of the minstrels’ march through the city centre from Keizersgracht to the Bo-Kaap
“We achieved a dramatic improvement in the safety and security of the festive season lights event from 2016 to this past event and we will repeat that operational plan for the minstrels’ street parade‚” he said..
Tweede Nuwejaar dates from the 18th century‚ when slaves in Cape Town were given only one day off each year … on January 2.
