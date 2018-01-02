The Cape Town Street Parade got under way on Tuesday‚ with more than 13‚000 minstrels taking part and an expected crowd of more than 50‚000 watching.

Hundreds of spectators camped out overnight to get the best view of the annual Tweede Nuwejaar (Second New Year) celebrations‚ which were led off by the Woodstock Darlings minstrel troupe.

For the first time this year‚ the event was branded as the Cape Town Street Parade and organised by the City of Cape Town.