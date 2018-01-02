Tweede Nuwejaar could rock the world‚ says Cape Town council chief

Cape Town’s legendary Tweede Nuwejaar celebration has the potential to be an international attraction‚ according to the city council.

Opening the renamed Cape Town Street Parade at the Grand Parade on Tuesday‚ mayoral committee member JP Smith said the event could attract visitors from around the world “especially to celebrate our city’s history and culture”.

Smith added: “This is one of the most important events of the year for Cape Town and receives the most financial support from the city of any event in Cape Town’s calendar.