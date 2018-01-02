A stress-busting technique for the New Year

If better stress management is one of your goals for 2018, learning to breathe correctly is a quick and economical way of getting there. Opt for cardiac coherence, a technique which paces your breathing and can lower levels of the stress hormone cortisol.

There are many good reasons to incorporate the biofeedback from cardiac coherence into our daily routine.

This somewhat technical term describes what is actually a very simple breathing exercise that can be used at any time to calm emotional storms and drive out stress.

The technique's effectiveness is based on steady, paced breathing which controls the heartbeat and the autonomic nervous system, thereby reducing the intensity of the impact of stress on our body and increasing our immune defenses.