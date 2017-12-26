Motor accident victim’s 2018 dream: To walk again

Against doctors’ advice‚ Morris refused to give permission for his leg to be amputated.

“It was around this time that I thought‚ ‘I can’t do this’. Then I rallied.”

Soon after the accident Morris posted a picture on Facebook that read: “Keep walking.”

Morris spent 76 days in hospital. Since he was discharge he has walked with a fixator‚ an iron cage with rods that immobilises his leg to help the bones fuse.

Morris started exercises‚ determined to walk again. For weeks he would change his profile picture on social media to the Superman symbol.

In two weeks’ time‚ part of the fixator will be removed surgically and Morris will be able to walk freely again.

“I just refused to listen to anybody who said my leg had to come off. I would let them talk and I would smile‚” he said.

He said the news story of a man who was found dead with a fixator around his leg deeply affected him.

“I could not allow myself to get scared. Every day I made myself get up. I count down in how many days I will not be wearing the fixator.

“I found strength in myself that I never thought I would have. Funnily enough‚ my biggest problem when getting up and about was that people kept on bumping into my leg. I would have thought they would try to avoid it.”

Morris said the most difficult transition from being an able-bodied person to a disabled one was discovering that Port Elizabeth was not wheelchair-friendly.