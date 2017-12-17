Doha looks to the future while retaining its past

The mix of old and new is what defines Doha, the capital city of the peninsular Arabian Gulf country Qatar.

The buildings rapidly dotting the skyline all around the capital are a perfect illustration of the spring that Qatar - and its seven cities - finds itself in.

Amazing architecture and lighting with no expense spared is what the growth of the country is defined by.

Despite having its borders closed because of a Saudi-led boycott, the richest nation in the world with some 2.57million residents is booming.

Almost the size of Gauteng, all corners are reachable within an hour or two.

The cultural oasis that Doha has become has 600000 palm trees to encourage that easy lifestyle feeling.

National pride is evident as the face of the country's leader, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, is everywhere, including stickers on cars and sides of buildings.

In addition to this, tax-free Doha could be defined as the home of Land Cruiser. It was the first thing spotted on a recent trip to the country to celebrate their visa-free entry, valid for 30 days, to 80 countries. Doha is spotless and crime-free with family-friendly spaces.

Our stay was booked at the Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel, which has been around since 1982.

It's a great resort for foreigners, as it comes complete with restaurants, all amenities and access to the sea. If you don't stay in a resort, payment is required for use of public beaches.