Sneakers, rompers and Drake's cargo pants: what did men want to wear in 2017?

Not only will he go down in history for popularizing the term ‘YOLO' it seems that Drake was also responsible for a 240% increase in online searches for ‘cargo pants' in 2017.

The Canadian rapper wore Stone Island cargo pants in February this year, sparking 12,000 searches the following month, according to data from the global fashion search platform Lyst.

After crunching the numbers from more than 100 million searches to find out what men wanted to wear in 2017, Lyst has also found that outdoor brands were some of the most searched-for this year. Patagonia and North Face made it on the list of the top five most-wanted men's brands globally.

There was also an increase in pink menswear, with 15,000 more pink items for men on Lyst in 2017 than 2016, and 73% more pink searches. Jersey sweatpants were big news, too, with a 104% year-on-year increase in searches -- streetwear brands Yeezy, Champion and Supreme proved to be the most popular labels for these items.