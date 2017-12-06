The best beauty looks from The Fashion Awards 2017

Supermodels and designers rubbed shoulders in London on Tuesday night as the red carpet was rolled out for The Fashion Awards 2017 in partnership with Swarovski. But despite some killer outfits, it was the polished beauty looks that really stole the show.

Here are five of the strongest:

ZendayaActress, singer and songwriter Zendaya's red carpet looks are fast becoming something of a legend, with the star treating us to afro curls, 1970s-style waves and a Hollywood ‘lob' this year alone. She closed the year on a fierce note, debuting a gamine, peroxide blonde pixie crop teamed with low-key makeup and simple, sweet diamond ear studs.

Jourdan DunnBritish supermodel Jourdan Dunn got playful for the awards ceremony, showcasing a head of voluminous chestnut curls that warmed her skin tone and perfectly complemented her metallic eyeshadow and high-gloss lip.

Rita OraSinger Rita Ora proved the power of a smoky eye, sporting a sophisticated combination of taupe, bronze and gold-flecked colors, with a soft cinnamon-toned lip gloss and honeyed highlights for a flawless, festive result.