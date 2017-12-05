Playtime with toys can be educational

Toys were classically meant for us to play with and get out of our parents' hair while books were the ones meant to provide learning.

But times have changed and the modern parent can actually hit two birds with one stone by introducing their children to educational toys and fuse playtime and learning.

When the best friends duo of Mampho Brescia and Terry Pheto launched their on-line toy store Let's Learn Toys a couple of months ago and reinforced the notion of playing and learning at the same time, a lot of parents were ecstatic.

The duo boast 2000 toys designed for children aged from 12 months to 18 years. They target special childhood development areas and are safe for the younger ones, while their toys for older children involve aspects of mathematics, science and technology.

Actress Pheto said that, for her, the idea of a toy store was motivated by the fact that there weren't a lot of educational tools while she was growing up and that she has since made it a point to gift her nieces and nephews with toys that have an educational element to them.

Pheto said the trick for a parent to introduce the concept of educational toys to their kids is to not be obtrusive about it.

"I think that it is a mistake for parents to take away the toys that their children currently play with and suddenly introduce them to educational toys.