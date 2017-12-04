Food will play an even bigger role in consumer travel for 2018: survey

Globetrotting gourmands have named Bangkok and Taipei the top destinations for street food, and cities like Rome, Dubai, Paris, and Sao Paulo the top spots for fine dining in a new global survey which found that food will play a bigger role in our 2018 travel plans than before.

According to the results of a Booking.com survey, which polled more than 18,500 respondents from 26 countries, 41 percent of travelers said they plan to seek out new food and drink experiences during their travels in 2018.

That compares to 29 percent in 2017.

The biggest food priority? More than two-thirds (64 percent) said they'll be seeking out the flavors of a destination's local cuisine in 2018.

Likewise, 22 percent of travelers said their travel choices next year will be based on the destination's food offerings alone, while a quarter of respondents agreed that they actively avoid destinations with poor dining options, or "foodie scenes."