Happier New Year: 11 ways to lift your mood in 2018

With a new year just around the corner, here are some ways to boost your happiness in 2018.

Positive psychology specialist Florence Servan-Schreiber suggests a series of actions that can help foster happiness thanks to their scientifically proven effects on the brain.

Make love more often

Sexually active individuals are generally more optimistic and positive for the simple reason that sex leads to the release of serotonin, a natural antidepressant. Give free rein to your emotions and let all that nervous tension ease away.

Laugh more

Laughter, like exercise, makes the body produce endorphins -- the happiness hormones -- and strengthens our immune system.

Spend more time with friends

Social interactions play an important role in improving quality of life, health and happiness levels.