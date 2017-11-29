Can love be written in the stars?

Ever heard the phrase "star- crossed lovers", or those who say their love was written in the stars?

While those utterances are merely romantic banter for many, there are some who take them seriously, so much that they base their ideal mate on what the stars say.

We found a consulting astrologer, Nedret Saidova, and asked her about choosing a partner based on the stars. What is the worst that could happen if you choose to follow your heart and not the stars?

Saidova holds degrees in modern and medieval astrology and has been practising astrology for nine years. She says the concept of star signs determining who you get along with better is feasible, but it is not so cut and dried.

"The short answer is yes. The long answer is that each one of us is a 'walking universe' with a minimum of 10 planets to consider when analysing our main traits, as well as sub-personalities. If two people meet, then the combination of those planets is 10 x 10 = 100.

"This is the reason why compatibility must never be judged on the Sun sign alone.

"In addition, when two people meet, a brand new astrological chart is created - called a composite or synastry chart - a third entity of sorts, which has its own characteristics, and it is also subject to the influences of the current planetary system and its ongoing cycles. For example, the term 'seven-year itch' in relationships refers to the contact the planet Saturn [our big teacher and disciplinarian] makes with Venus - the planet of love. And the relationship gets tested to a point of breaking, or [is made] stronger by taking it to the next level."

Saidova explains that often we meet people and get a sense of liking - a certain appeal - for no logical reason.

"It could be that our Sun is making an aspect to their Moon, or our Venus conjuncts their Jupiter. By contrast, if their Neptune is conjunct [together in the sky] with our Mercury, we could talk for hours and have no clue who is saying what - passing each other like trains," she says.

Saidova gave us the star signs that complement each other as well as those that may repel each other.