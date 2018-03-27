Virgil Abloh takes over Louis Vuitton menswear

American designer and celebrity DJ Virgil Abloh is to take over menswear at Louis Vuitton, the brand said Monday, in a dramatic shake-up at the top of men’s fashion.

The appointment of rap star Kanye West’s longtime friend and creative director to the world’s biggest luxury label shows the massive impact street style is now having on fashion.

Abloh, 37, an engineering and architecture graduate, has won plaudits for his Off-White label, with fans regularly queuing to get their hands on his latest designs.

He posted a picture of a vintage Louis Vuitton travel chest to his 1.6 million Instagram followers to announce the move.

He had earlier teased them with a post of a white T-shirt with the letters “SHM“, which stood for “something huge Monday“.

Abloh is the second black man to head one of the big Paris fashion houses, with French designer Olivier Rousteing responsible for both Balmain’s men and women’s lines.

They follow in the footsteps of British creator Ozwald Boateng, who led Givenchy menswear from 2003 to 2007.