Injured Zola Nombona hangs in there

The future of TV actress Zola Nombona on Dancing With The Stars looks bleak following an ankle injury.

The talented Nombona, who is a fan favourite on the TV dance show, and her partner Tebogo Mashilo did not perform during Sunday's live show following the injury which she sustained during rehearsals.

"I'm alright, I'm just dealing with the pain. I can't tell at the moment if I will be able to perform next week. I will have to hear from the doctor with the scan results as to what will happen now," Nombona said.

Nombona added that she had been struggling with discomfort and a swollen ankle since last week as she was preparing for this week's rumba performance.

The sexy starlet was deemed unfit to perform by a medical practitioner hours before the show kicked off on Sunday.

"My ankle has been giving me issues since last week, but I've been trying to push through because I've put so much hard work into my dance."