Zola Nombona masters the dance floor

TV and stage actress Zola Nombona says participating in the television show Dancing with the Stars SA has broadened her horizons.

Nombona has proved to be a high flying scorer on the dance floor, pleasing both judges and TV viewers.

The TV star from Eastern Cape is excited about how she's taken to dance like a duck to water, and tops the log most of the time. She, however, refuses to get carried away.

"I don't want to celebrate yet because such competitions, where results rely on both judges and audience, are tricky. It is basically anyone's game. But I am happy about my progress so far," she said.

Nombona says her body has adjusted to the routine, even her feet were getting used to the dancing shoes.