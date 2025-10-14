The Quick Interview | Vesile dazzles fans with witty food reviews

The name Xolile Vesile might not catch your attention immediately, but chances are you might have seen the healthcare worker's videos on social media giving rather satirical food reviews as he watches chefs cook some of the unusual dishes.
He has crafted interesting words like “suffocater” to describe a vacuum sealing machine.
Vesile, 36, a husband, father of two, and foodie from Mdantsane, Eastern Cape, now based in Cape Town, has become somewhat of an internet sensation with his witty and funny take on food-making and his honest reactions to different dishes.
Sowetan caught up with him to talk about his journey, love for food, and how he turned into entertainment on social media.
Sowetan: What inspired you to start your food videos, and how did you develop your unique style?
Vesile: The interest in food and cooking goes far back to my childhood. I used to watch a lot of cooking shows. My grandmother also taught me how to cook, so I know a lot of cuisines and recipes. So, when I started with my content it was reacting to different recipes and cuisines in the world. I started with Asian cuisines, I recorded my reactions to it in isiXhosa [and] a lot of people loved and engaged with the content. That triggered me to produce more videos and reviews.
Sowetan: Where do you discover these over-the-top, mouth-watering food videos?
Vesile: Some I find through mentions on social media where people tag me with comments such as ‘this video needs Xolile because every time I watch it I always have your voice playing in my head’. And some I come across while scrolling on socials or searching, while others send them to me.
Sowetan: How good is your cooking or are you strictly a “professional commentator” from a safe distance? What’s your signature dish – if you're out to impress or just hungry?
Vesile: I know my way around the kitchen. I love food and [enjoy] cooking for my family. A go-to meal would be roast chicken or braai meat served with anything. I put a lot of love in my roast chicken because you can eat it with anything.
Sowetan: Which dish reminds you of home ?
Vesile: Umleqwa [hardbody chicken] which my late grandmother used to cook so simple. Even now when I eat it, it revives nostalgic memories of my grandmother and my childhood.
Sowetan: Your content has brought you followers and fans, but what’s been the most unexpected or surreal moment on this journey so far?
Vesile: When I changed my content to be in English, I felt like I got a broader reach and connected to many more other people outside SA borders. I have been getting messages from followers who tell me that my videos and content makes them forget about their depression and problems. This is what I intended to do with my content – to make people laugh.
Sowetan
The Quick Interview | Vesile dazzles fans with witty food reviews
Viral food commentator and healthcare worker shares his journey to social media fame
Image: Supplied
