Enhle Mbali is ‘officially Miss Mlotshwa’ as divorce from Black Coffee is finalised

After a highly publicised legal battle, actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa has announced the finalisation of her divorce from Grammy award-winning DJ Nkosinathi “Black Coffee” Maphumulo.

Enhle, who filed for divorce in 2019, took to her social media timeline, penning a lengthy statement.

“Today with great emotion I write this. I am officially Miss Mlotshwa. I’m so grateful for this ugly journey that gave me so many lessons. Today God has laid a table for me. I am thankful to the people you see in this image. These lawyers, advocates and senior attorneys have pushed me and reminded me of the greatness I had in me, reminded me how important it was to fight, and most importantly for my children and more so for the rights of women in South Africa.”

Enhle went on to thank her sisters and mother for their unwavering support.

“I would like to thank my mother, who took this journey on her shoulders as if it were her own; she felt every emotion I felt more intensely, as I refused to sink myself back into depression. She held space. Thank you mom, my sister Mskutty Molete, who even after her operation was in court with me holding my hand when I was holding back tears, and my elder sister, always ready to fight for me and ask questions later. I love you, and I thank dad that he brought you onto this earth. Your soul is beautiful, and thank you for sharing.

“It’s greatness with me to my girls, who always insisted I post what was happening in my life and respected me enough to understand my silence. Thank you for keeping me strong behind the scenes with all the late-night calls and prayer nights at my house with the preacher. Nothing of my intimate life has ever spilt out onto media, and I’m grateful to have true friends who I know I can trust with my life. Thank you all. But most importantly, thank you, God; thank you, Jesus, for making me strong. Thank you to my angels and ancestors.”

TshisaLIVE