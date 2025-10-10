Entertainment

The Quick Interview | Langa Mavuso overcomes grief and shyness on his latest album

By Mahlohonolo Magadla - 10 October 2025 - 06:00
Langa Mavuso performs during his album launch at the Market Theatre.
Langa Mavuso performs during his album launch at the Market Theatre.
Image: SUPPLIED

Since releasing his much-celebrated debut album, Liminal Sketches, five years ago, singer and songwriter Nkosinathi Nhlakanipho Mavuso, known by his stage name Langa Mavuso, has finally released his much-anticipated sophomore album.

Titled Therapy: The Other Side, the album follows the 32-year-old’s journey of reflection and healing after the death of his celebrity chef partner, Lentswe Bhengu, who died after a short illness in 2023.

He speaks to Sowetan about his grief, the making of the album and more.

Sowetan: How would you describe the overall feel of the album and what inspired it?

Langa Mavuso: What inspired the album are reflections of the things that have happened in the past few years, both good and bad and the hopefulness. Going into this album, I didnt want the sadness to overshadow the hopefulness Ive felt. The feel of the album is very hopeful and positive.

Sowetan: How would you say you’ve grown sonically since your last album five years ago?

Langa Mavuso: The first thing you might notice is that my voice has changed a lot. It’s much higher, much deeper and louder. I also feel like there is more self-assurance in this project and less shyness, like in the last one. For the first time, I’ve written most of the songs with different people; previously, I wrote all the songs except for two.

Sowetan: You Live On is a song dedicated to your late boyfriend. After performing it, you mentioned that you want to move to a new era. What does that new era look like?

Langa Mavuso: The new era looks like lots of performances, new love, abundance, growth and lots of money.

Sowetan: What is your favourite song on the album and why?

Langa Mavuso: Dangerous, which features Yanga Chief and King Perryy. Its a fun song and different from anything Ive done before.

Sowetan: You have many featured artists, including Nkosazana Daughter, Yanga Chief, and Marcus Harvey on the album. Who were you excited to feature on this project?

Langa Mavuso: Samthing Soweto wrote a song for me, and that was really exciting, even though I fell asleep during the process. He was someone I was really excited to work with.

Sowetan

The Quick Interview | Sweet Guluva on fame, acting & new music

Since winning season five of Big Brother Mzansi in March, Sweet Guluva's star keeps rising.
Entertainment
1 month ago

The Quick Interview | I'm not bothered by typecasting, comedy is my speciality – Mtsweni

When the name Thulani Mtsweni appears on a production, viewers already anticipate that they will be roaring with laughter whenever his scenes come ...
Entertainment
1 month ago

The Quick Interview | DJ Msizi Shembe ready to rock Durban July revellers

It’s all systems go as Langa Res Lifestyle prepares to host its first major event during the Durban July that will run from Friday until Sunday and ...
Entertainment
3 months ago

The Quick Interview | Khanyisa, from bombing on stage to comedy breakthrough

Fresh from being crowned the 2025 Comics Awards breakthrough act of the year, comedian Khanyisa Jam Jam features in Showmax's upcoming Laugh Africa ...
Entertainment
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Helen Zille on what her priorities would be as Joburg mayor
Brothers aged more than 100 reveal secret of long life