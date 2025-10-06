Shocking revelations and drama explode at Married at First Sight reunion

After 12 tumultuous episodes and a six-week-long social experiment that saw a group of eight singles marry a stranger on Showmax's Married At First Sight, only one couple remains together.
This was revealed in Sunday's two-hour explosive reunion episode that saw the participants unpack all the Season 2 drama, love stories and unexpected friendships with the show's host, Relebogile Mabotja.
While it was obvious that Nelisa Ntabeni and Themba Khosa's marriage would stand the test of time, the news of a shocking divorce came from Bongani Luvalo and Portia Baloyi, who revealed that Bongani had ended the relationship.
According to Bongani, his decision came after he saw what Portia had been saying about his appearance during her diary sessions. He shared that he felt his wife did not have his back even though he had created a safe space for her.
Although Portia reflected on her actions and apologised publicly, it seems the two are happier apart.
Another couple that had a lot of drama this season was Tshepo Miya and Palesa Mphaki. And while viewers were hoping to get some answers from them, Tshepo refused to communicate. He admitted to only coming to shoot the reunion because he had to fulfill contractual obligations.
Citing his reasons for refusing to participate, Tshepo claimed the production painted him in a bad light during the show. On the other hand, Palesa continued to accuse Tshepo of being prince charming at the beginning of their marriage and then turning toxic.
"He love-bombed me and I fell for it," she said emotionally.
Her claims were validated when Tshepo's ex-girlfriend, Pearl, who came to the reunion to expose that she had an on-and-off relationship with Tshepo at the time he joined the show. She also said Tshepo would walk away during moments of conflict between them.
And in true Makoto Phumodi and Nkululeko Mahlangu style – the two went off at each other for most of the episode and dropped bombs towards the end. Makoto flaunted having a new man that she would go home to, while Nkululeko revealed he had gotten engaged.
SowetanLIVE
Shocking revelations and drama explode at Married at First Sight reunion
Image: Supplied/Showmax
After 12 tumultuous episodes and a six-week-long social experiment that saw a group of eight singles marry a stranger on Showmax's Married At First Sight, only one couple remains together.
This was revealed in Sunday's two-hour explosive reunion episode that saw the participants unpack all the Season 2 drama, love stories and unexpected friendships with the show's host, Relebogile Mabotja.
While it was obvious that Nelisa Ntabeni and Themba Khosa's marriage would stand the test of time, the news of a shocking divorce came from Bongani Luvalo and Portia Baloyi, who revealed that Bongani had ended the relationship.
According to Bongani, his decision came after he saw what Portia had been saying about his appearance during her diary sessions. He shared that he felt his wife did not have his back even though he had created a safe space for her.
Although Portia reflected on her actions and apologised publicly, it seems the two are happier apart.
Another couple that had a lot of drama this season was Tshepo Miya and Palesa Mphaki. And while viewers were hoping to get some answers from them, Tshepo refused to communicate. He admitted to only coming to shoot the reunion because he had to fulfill contractual obligations.
Citing his reasons for refusing to participate, Tshepo claimed the production painted him in a bad light during the show. On the other hand, Palesa continued to accuse Tshepo of being prince charming at the beginning of their marriage and then turning toxic.
"He love-bombed me and I fell for it," she said emotionally.
Her claims were validated when Tshepo's ex-girlfriend, Pearl, who came to the reunion to expose that she had an on-and-off relationship with Tshepo at the time he joined the show. She also said Tshepo would walk away during moments of conflict between them.
And in true Makoto Phumodi and Nkululeko Mahlangu style – the two went off at each other for most of the episode and dropped bombs towards the end. Makoto flaunted having a new man that she would go home to, while Nkululeko revealed he had gotten engaged.
SowetanLIVE
WATCH | I trusted my husband's confession, I wasn't privy to Sponono's screenshots – Nelisa
Married at First Sight's Themba vows to clarify 'complex moments' during reunion
WATCH | Married at First Sight star stands by Nelisa despite backlash over past relationship
Bongani talks about love, abandonment and rejection on 'Married at First Sight' show
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos