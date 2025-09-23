The choir has original songs such as We Will Rise, Liberate Love and Grateful with features from the likes of Sun-El Musician and 25K.
Masango said that each performance required rigorous rehearsals and preparation.
“We have two choreographers who set up the whole show and then we have some of the boys [members] who help with choreography. The logistics are handled by our manager. Our job is to get on stage and give the best show,” she said.
The members will have studio sessions to focus on vocals and combine what they've learnt in choreography.
“People come from different backgrounds, but you wouldn't see that because we don't show it. We become one big happy family,” said Masango.
“One of the interesting things about the choir is that we are all from the same Kasi, neighbours. We've known each other since we were young,” said Majola.
Global beats, local roots: Ndlovu Youth Choir shines in Heritage Month
Homegrown ensemble reflects on their journey of hope, harmony and heritage
Image: Supplied
A dream realised. What began in 2009 in the rural heart of Dennilton, Limpopo, has blossomed into a global phenomenon. By 2025, the Ndlovu Youth Choir has graced some of the world’s most prestigious stages, carrying with them the spirit and resilience of their roots.
The choir, which consists of members between the ages of 15 and 30, has had a busy Heritage Month while singing popular feel good covers and their original music across SA.
Members Sandile Majola, 30, and Lungelo Masango, 28, reflected on how far the ensemble has come.
“It's been [a] very exciting journey. Coming from a small town in Dennilton, we never thought we'd end up on big stages. It has always been a dream. We do good music and perform well, so we'd always hoped that the world would get to experience what we do from such a small town. It's a dream come true, we're so grateful,” said Majola.
It was the cover of Ed Sheeren's Shape of You which earned them their global spotlight to perform and compete on America's Got Talent. “That opened up so many doors for us,” said Majola.
They've also performed at the prestigious North North Sea Jazz Festival in the Netherlands and most recently, the Corona Sunsets Festival held in Muldersdrift, Johannesburg last week.
“This was our fourth time performing there. The Corona Festival is one of those events that we'd always wanted to be part of from watching it on social media and TV. Now we were apart of the line up and shared the stage with artists that we love,” he said.
With the Joburg landscape behind and a fireworks filled performance, the Ndlovu Youth Choir sang hits including Let the Sunshine In, Man in the Mirror and they performed alongside 340ml, Zakes Bantwini, DBN Gogo and DJ Kent.
Image: Supplied
The choir has original songs such as We Will Rise, Liberate Love and Grateful with features from the likes of Sun-El Musician and 25K.
Masango said that each performance required rigorous rehearsals and preparation.
“We have two choreographers who set up the whole show and then we have some of the boys [members] who help with choreography. The logistics are handled by our manager. Our job is to get on stage and give the best show,” she said.
The members will have studio sessions to focus on vocals and combine what they've learnt in choreography.
“People come from different backgrounds, but you wouldn't see that because we don't show it. We become one big happy family,” said Masango.
“One of the interesting things about the choir is that we are all from the same Kasi, neighbours. We've known each other since we were young,” said Majola.
Image: Supplied
The Ndlovu Youth Choir is currently on a Heritage Tour around SA. They've performed in Kimberley, Bloemfontein, Welkom, Sasolburg and Potchefstroom.
They'll end-off the tour with a banger of a show at the Sunbet Arena in Pretoria on Wednesday, September 24, at 3pm.
Tickets are available at Webtickets.
“We're so grateful to our supporters. People that buy tickets to come and see us, those are the people who fill the plates on our table. We hope people continue to support and love us as much as we love them too,” said Masango.
SowetanLIVE
Gospel singer Musa Yende on modern-day religion
Next-gen leading lady: Shalate Sekhabi
IN PICS | National School of Arts hosts lively jazz concert
SA musician Wouter Kellerman wins his third Grammy Award
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos