When Ntabeni was brought in following Sponono's revelations, she stood by her husband and said she believed him and not her. Ntabeni also confirmed to Sponono and the experts that she and Khosa were intimate “every day” since they got married on the show.
In a video she posted after the show aired, Ntabeni admitted that she was not aware of the screenshots and was shocked when they were revealed on Sunday's episode.
“Comment guys, it's fine. We put ourselves up for public scrutiny. But, just know that I was not privy to those screenshots and receipts. They were never shown to me and I was also shook way afterwards,” she said before referring to Khosa as her “then husband”.
WATCH | I trusted my husband's confession, I wasn't privy to Sponono's screenshots – Nelisa
Reality TV contestant defends her actions after being caught in the middle of drama in Married At First Sight's latest episode
Image: SUPPLIED
Following a dramatic turn of events in Nelisa Ntabeni and Themba Khosa's marriage that played out on the latest episode of Married At First Sight, Ntabeni has come out to say she was shocked by the revelations from the show.
This comes after the mother of Khosa's children, Sponono, made an appearance on the latest episode and revealed that Khosa had already paid lobola for her when he decided to participated in the show. Sponono also provided screenshots of conversations between her and Khosa where he told her that he was acting (by being on the show). He even told her in the same texts that he loved her.
“All I had was a confession from my then husband. That's all I had and I never asked for proof because if someone comes to confess then why must you demand proof? So were you guys expecting me to react to something that was hearsay and had no proof?,” she added.
While Ntabeni's video left many doubting whether the two were still together, Khosa alluded to them still being married in a recent interview.
“My kids and wife love each other, even though they haven’t spent a lot of time together. I can see a happy family in the future,” he said.
