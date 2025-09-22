In an recent interview, Khosa said he would clarify things during the season's reunion episodes.
SowetanLIVE
Married at First Sight's Themba vows to clarify 'complex moments' during reunion
Image: Supplied/Showmax
While most marriages from Showmax's Married At First Sight don't look promising, one couple that looked like they had a strong chance to make it was Nelisa Ntabeni and her husband, Themba Khosa.
However, after Sunday's explosive episode where the mother of Themba's children, Sponono exposed that they were living together by the time he participated in the show and were still in an active relationship, viewers are starting to look at the couple differently.
Last week Khosa confirmed in a video that he posted on social media and later removed that he had paid lobola for Sponono and kept communicating with her during his marriage to Ntabeni.
According to Khosa, he only stopped talking to Sponono after two weeks into the experiment after realising that he had to make a choice and create boundaries.
In an recent interview, Khosa said he would clarify things during the season's reunion episodes.
“I think some things didn’t come across the way they actually happened. There were moments that were more complex than what people saw. So I’d like the chance to clear that up and be heard properly,” he said.
Khosa also hinted that he and Ntabeni are still together.
“My kids and wife love each other, even though they haven’t spent a lot of time together. I can see a happy family in the future,” he said when asked about the relationship between Ntabeni and his children.
Why did you join the show?
I was genuinely ready to settle down. I've been through enough in life to know what I want, and I thought this could be a real way to find someone who matches me. I know it sounds wild to marry a stranger, but I came in with an open heart.
How did you prepare for this experiment?
I took time to reflect on who I am and what I bring into a relationship. I also came to be honest with myself.
How has watching yourself been on TV?
Yoh, it's been a lot. There were times I cringed, but also moments where I was proud of how I handled things. It’s humbling, hey.
How are you preparing for the reunion?
I'm taking time to reflect and process everything. I want to come into that space calm, respectful and ready to own my part. It’s not about defending myself, it’s about telling my truth and hearing others out too.
What did you think when you first saw Nelisa?
She looked stunning. That first moment is something I’ll never forget. You’ve got all these nerves and then boom, there she is walking down the aisle. I thought she looked really beautiful.
Why should people keep watching?
Because the story’s not over. There’s still so much that happens, real challenges, real emotions. People will see how things shift and grow. And trust me, the reunion is going to be something else.
