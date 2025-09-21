Entertainment

IN PICS | Inside DSTV Delicious Food and Music Festival

By Antonio Muchave - 21 September 2025 - 19:28
Lauryn Hill performs during the DSTV Delicious Food and Music Festival.
Lauryn Hill performs during the DSTV Delicious Food and Music Festival.
Image: Antonio Muchave

The two-day DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival took place at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Midrand at the weekend.

Day 1 was headlined by international rapper Don Toliver, while Grammy award-winning Lauryn Hill who was joined by special musical guests Wyclef Jean, Zion Marley and YG Marley.

Supporting acts included Joyous Celebration Rewind, Lira, Zoe Modiga, Khaya Mthethwa and Mandisi Dyantyis amongst others.

Zee Nxumalo performs during the DSTV Delicious Food and Music Festival.
Zee Nxumalo performs during the DSTV Delicious Food and Music Festival.
Image: Antonio Muchave
Sjava performs during the DSTV Delicious Food and Music Festival.
Sjava performs during the DSTV Delicious Food and Music Festival.
Image: Antonio Muchave
Lira performs during the DSTV Delicious Food and Music Festival.
Lira performs during the DSTV Delicious Food and Music Festival.
Image: Antonio Muchave
Big Zulu and Sjava perform during the DSTV Delicious Food and Music Festival.
Big Zulu and Sjava perform during the DSTV Delicious Food and Music Festival.
Image: Antonio Muchave
Lauryn Hill performs during the DSTV Delicious Food and Music Festival.
Lauryn Hill performs during the DSTV Delicious Food and Music Festival.
Image: Antonio Muchave
Mandisi Dyanti performs during the DSTV Delicious Food and Music Festival.
Mandisi Dyanti performs during the DSTV Delicious Food and Music Festival.
Image: Antonio Muchave
Image: Antonio Muchave
Mandisi Dyanti performs during the DSTV Delicious Food and Music Festival.
Mandisi Dyanti performs during the DSTV Delicious Food and Music Festival.
Image: Antonio Muchave
Kwesta performs during the DSTV Delicious Food and Music Festival.
Kwesta performs during the DSTV Delicious Food and Music Festival.
Image: Antonio Muchave
Zoe Modiga performs during the DSTV Delicious Food and Music Festival.
Zoe Modiga performs during the DSTV Delicious Food and Music Festival.
Image: Antonio Muchave
Zee Nxumalo performs during the DSTV Delicious Food and Music Festival.
Zee Nxumalo performs during the DSTV Delicious Food and Music Festival.
Image: Antonio Muchave
Kwesta performs during the DSTV Delicious Food and Music Festival.
Kwesta performs during the DSTV Delicious Food and Music Festival.
Image: Antonio Muchave
Lira performs during the DSTV Delicious Food and Music Festival.
Lira performs during the DSTV Delicious Food and Music Festival.
Image: Antonio Muchave

SowetanLIVE

IN PICS | Chefs show the different and creative ways of making sphahlo at the Soweto Kota Festival

Revelers who descended at the stadium were spoilt for choice as the many chefs who displayed their wares outdid each other with their creativity of ...
Entertainment
2 weeks ago

IN PICS | Guitarist Selaelo Selota celebrates 25 years of music with Jazz tour

Celebrated South African guitarist, producer and composer Selaelo Selota celebrated a remarkable 25 years in the music industry with a nationwide ...
Entertainment
4 weeks ago

IN PICS | Inside Anthony Hamilton, Joe Thomas Women's Day concert

US RnB and Soul musicians, Anthony Hamilton and Joe Thomas celebrated women of Mzansi with a concert that featured Zonke, Sjava and Vusi Nova at the ...
Entertainment
1 month ago

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Helen Zille on what her priorities would be as Joburg mayor
Brothers aged more than 100 reveal secret of long life