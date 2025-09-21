IN PICS | Inside DSTV Delicious Food and Music Festival

The two-day DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival took place at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Midrand at the weekend.

Day 1 was headlined by international rapper Don Toliver, while Grammy award-winning Lauryn Hill who was joined by special musical guests Wyclef Jean, Zion Marley and YG Marley.

Supporting acts included Joyous Celebration Rewind, Lira, Zoe Modiga, Khaya Mthethwa and Mandisi Dyantyis amongst others.