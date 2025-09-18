Married at First Sight contestant Themba Khosa has confirmed that he had paid lobola for the mother of his children when he took part in the show and kept communicating with her during his marriage to Nelisa Ntabeni.
According to Khosa, he only stopped talking to the mother of his children after two weeks into the experiment after realising that he had to make a choice and create boundaries.
This was after someone went to social media and revealed that Khosa was married to his relative.
“I know him and yes, he is telling the truth. Lobola was paid, even damages were paid,” Khosa said, adding that he was aware that “this day would come”.
According to Khosa, everything changed two weeks into the experiment after he began spending time with Ntabeni.
That’s when he decided to “choose himself” and set clear boundaries in his personal life.
“I stood up and went straight and updated the mother of my kids and created boundaries. I told her how I feel about Nelisa.
“In that way I was creating boundaries; I was choosing myself. I had to be selfish.”
He went to to say he has a soft spot for the mother of his children to the point where he never chose himself for many years.
WATCH | Married at First Sight star stands by Nelisa despite backlash over past relationship
Image: SUPPLIED
Khosa confirmed that for the first and second week on the show, he was still communicating with the mother of his children.
But the decision wasn’t without pressure, Khosa claims he was confronted with an ultimatum: either end his involvement with Nelisa, or face being “exposed” on national television and social media.
“I had to sit and think. It was big. I could have been embarrassed everywhere but I refused to lose this person. I’ve lost good people before. With Nelisa, I found the courage to risk everything. My reputation, my image... I’d rather be called names than walk away from her.”
Despite the backlash, Khosa insists he’s standing by his choice. “People can share pictures, talk on social media, say whatever they want. I’m happy, and I’ll keep risking everything for this person. Even today, I’m not changing my decision.”
Whether the reality star will recommit to Nelisa formally is something he’s keeping under wraps, teasing viewers to “keep watching the show.”
For now, Khosa says his priority is staying true to himself and the woman he’s willing to fight for.
