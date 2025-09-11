South African pop group Mango Groove will celebrate their 40th anniversary with a major Joburg performance at the Walter Sisulu National Botanical Garden in Roodepoort on Sunday.
The event, titled “Memories and Moments”, will be the band’s first large-scale concert in Joburg in five years and follows a sold-out anniversary show at Cape Town’s Kirstenbosch Gardens earlier this year. That performance, attended by thousands, was widely described as a moving and nostalgic celebration of Mango Groove’s legacy.
Lead singer Claire Johnston said the band had wanted to replicate that success in their hometown.
“Kirstenbosch was such a special and moving show for us. The response was overwhelming and affirmed that this is something we had to bring home to Jozi. After considering many venues, we knew the Walter Sisulu National Botanical Garden was the perfect choice because it is family-friendly, stunningly beautiful, and ideal for a day under our blue African skies,” she said.
The concert will feature guest performances from Ross Learmonth and Majozi. It will include elements premiered in Cape Town and introduce additions exclusive to Joburg, including expanded staging and appearances by the Special Star dancers.
Reflecting on the anniversary, Johnston said the band viewed the milestone as both a personal and national achievement.
“We still can’t quite believe it’s been 40 years. This is a celebration of Mango Groove, yes, but more than that, it’s a celebration of SA, its people, and the journey we’re all still on together.”
Formed in the 1980s, the group became one of SA’s most recognisable musical acts, known for their fusion of marabi, kwela and pop. Their songs, including Special Star, Dance Some More and Another Country, achieved multi-platinum sales and cemented the group as a fixture in the country’s cultural landscape.
Mango Groove to celebrate 40 years of making music with Jozi concert
'It’s a celebration of SA, its people, and the journey we’re all still on together'
Image: Mark Andrews
Image: Mark Andrews/File
The band’s style, described as “electropop,” carried particular resonance during SA’s political transition, with songs often linked to themes of unity and optimism. Mango Groove has since toured internationally and performed at major national events.
The Joburg concert forms part of a broader programme of activities marking the band’s anniversary year. Attendees can expect a fan “Birthday Wall” on the group’s website and social media for sharing memories and photographs.
There is also a new merchandise range, including signed vinyl and collector’s items, remixes of classic songs and collaborations with contemporary artists and some limited-edition vinyl reissues, beginning with the band’s 1989 debut album, Mango Groove, released on orange vinyl.
The group is also developing long-term projects. These include Special Stars, a feature-length documentary; The Groove, a 13-part docudrama series chronicling their early years; and Gladlands, a stage musical co-created with playwright Paul Slabolepszy.
Event details
