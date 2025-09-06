Entertainment

IN PICS | Chefs show the different and creative ways of making sphahlo at the Soweto Kota Festival

By Antonio Muchave - 06 September 2025 - 17:00
Soweto Kota Festival
Soweto Kota Festival
Image: Antonio Muchave
Soweto Kota festival in Dobsonville
Soweto Kota festival in Dobsonville
Image: Antonio Muchave

The annual Soweto Kota Festival that was held at Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday keeps proving that SA does not lack creativity when it comes to making a kota that suits one's palate, personality and aesthetics. Revelers who descended at the stadium were spoilt for choice as the many chefs who displayed their wares outdid each other with their creativity of putting together the "perfect" kota for them.

Soweto Kota festival in Dobsonville
Soweto Kota festival in Dobsonville
Image: Antonio Muchave
Soweto Kota festival in Dobsonville
Soweto Kota festival in Dobsonville
Image: Antonio Muchave
Soweto Kota Festival at Dobsonville
Soweto Kota Festival at Dobsonville
Image: Antonio Muchave
Soweto Kota Festival at Dobsonville
Soweto Kota Festival at Dobsonville
Image: Antonio Muchave
Soweto Kota Festival at Dobsonville
Soweto Kota Festival at Dobsonville
Image: Antonio Muchave

Sabrina on her love for SA, music and fashion

Cameroonian singer Sabrina can never get enough of Mzansi because the fit game is on the next level.
S Mag
2 days ago

Dancer Angel Maputla makes her mark in hip hop

For Angel Maputla, dance is a conversation – an exchange of energy and expression. With nothing holding her back, she’s making her mark in dance ...
Entertainment
3 days ago

Nanette inspired by retro queens of song like Miriam Makeba, Brenda Fassie

Songbird Nanette continues to be the sonic architect of revitalising modern R&B in SA. The 22-year-old singer’s single, Abazali, from her new album ...
S Mag
3 days ago

Idols, Project Runway, The Voice get local reboot

Local viewers will also get the first season of the African version of popular American dance series Dancing with the Stars.
S Mag
4 days ago

Trending

Latest Videos

R500m spent on ongoing hostel upgrades in Joburg
Coronationville residents block roads over water outages