IN PICS | Chefs show the different and creative ways of making sphahlo at the Soweto Kota Festival
The annual Soweto Kota Festival that was held at Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday keeps proving that SA does not lack creativity when it comes to making a kota that suits one's palate, personality and aesthetics. Revelers who descended at the stadium were spoilt for choice as the many chefs who displayed their wares outdid each other with their creativity of putting together the "perfect" kota for them.
