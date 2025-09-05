The Quick Interview | Sweet Guluva on fame, acting & new music

Since winning season five of Big Brother Mzansi in March, Sweet Guluva's star keeps rising.
From being featured on DJ Zinhle's song that is named after him, to recently making his acting debut on BET's drama series, Black Gold, the charismatic 23-year-old – whose real name is Akhonamathemba Mbele –is coming for it all. He chats to Sowetan about handling fame and his ambitions in the entertainment industry.
Sowetan: It is no secret you have a huge fan base, how do you handle all the attention and fame?
Sweet Guluva: I handle it with gratitude. Fame can be overwhelming, but I always remind myself that this comes from people’s love and support. I stay grounded by keeping close to my family, my faith, and my roots.
Sowetan: What is the secret to having such good fan interaction as a public figure?
Sweet Guluva: Authenticity. I don’t try to be someone I’m not, what people see online, and in person, is who I really am. I think my fans, my Sweet Gs, feel that, and it makes our connection real.
Sowetan: Why do you think your Sweet Gs adore you so much?
Sweet Guluva: Because my story is their story. I represent possibility, someone from eNquthu {KwaZulu-Natal) who never gave up. They’ve seen me evolve, and I think they see themselves in that journey.
Sowetan: You’ve recently ventured into acting, how has the experience been?
Sweet Guluva: It’s been incredible and challenging in the best way. Acting pushes me to grow as a storyteller. I was fortunate that my visibility after Big Brother gave me the opportunity to even audition, and from there, the work has been about showing that I belong in this space.
Sowetan: How did your role on Black Gold come about?
Sweet Guluva: The producers saw potential in me and reached out after my time on Big Brother. I went through the audition process, and they believed I could bring something authentic to the role. That opportunity truly changed my trajectory.
Sowetan: You made your singing debut on DJ Zinhle’s song titled Sweet Guluva; can we expect more music from you?
Sweet Guluva: Definitely. That feature was special because it felt like the right introduction. Music has always been in me, so yes, more singles are coming soon.
Sowetan: Which genre will you be venturing into?
Sweet Guluva: To be honest, I don’t want to limit myself, I’m still in the exploration phase of my career. All I can say is, from the studio sessions I’ve been having, something truly special is coming. I want to create music that carries culture, energy, and soul, something that gives me the perfect canvas to express who I am.
Sowetan: What’s more for Sweet Guluva for the rest of 2025?
Sweet Guluva: This year is about expanding and giving back. More music, more acting roles, and most importantly, creating platforms for the youth to dream bigger. I know first-hand how one opportunity, like Big Brother was for me, can open up an entire world. So to anyone considering it: take the leap. You never know how life-changing it could be.
The Quick Interview | Sweet Guluva on fame, acting & new music
Image: Veli Nhlapo
