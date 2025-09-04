Dancer Angel Maputla makes her mark in hip hop

This was her return to the competition – she also finished as runner-up in 2022. “That was my peak as a battle dancer [in 2022]. I then took a break, unfortunately, to do some corporate work. I had so much joy returning this year because in corporate work, there is not much room to really appreciate the craft,” she says.
For Angel Maputla, dance is a conversation – an exchange of energy and expression. With nothing holding her back, she’s making her mark in dance battles and lighting up SA music videos.
The 22-year-old from Pretoria started dancing at the age of three, training first as a ballerina at a local studio. But her love for hip hop, influenced by her parents, is what truly sparked her passion.
“My gran got me into ballet, but I realised it wasn’t for me with the structure and how precise everything has to be. There’s not much room for creativity, so I made the switch to hip hop dancing when I was seven, and I’ve been doing it ever since,” Maputla says.
The sounds of hip hop deepened her connection to dance.
“There is so much versatility in what you can do – from the bass drop to the treble and the lyrics. I’ve always been a little tomboy at heart. Back in 2006, when artists like Busta Rhymes and Mary J Blige were hot, I couldn’t help but gravitate towards the music,” she says.
“I knew from a young age that this is what I wanted to do. I had so much energy and I didn’t know where to put it or how to use it to my advantage, so hip hop was perfect for me.”
At the weekend, Maputla took second place at the Red Bull Dance Your Style national championships in Century City, Cape Town. Battling through a series of high-intensity rounds, she wowed the crowd with a fusion of contemporary and street moves that earned her plenty of love from the audience.
This was her return to the competition – she also finished as runner-up in 2022. “That was my peak as a battle dancer [in 2022]. I then took a break, unfortunately, to do some corporate work. I had so much joy returning this year because in corporate work, there is not much room to really appreciate the craft,” she says.
“Dance is a conversation. I enjoyed conversing with my top 16 – each and every person I battled with. I had such a beautiful conversation with them, dance-wise. It was an exchange, and I’m super grateful for the opportunity. I’m definitely not stopping here, I’m still hungry for the top spot,” says Maputla.
Aimsley Fortuin was crowned winner of the competition and will represent SA at the world final in Los Angeles, US, in October.
Among her career milestones, Maputla has worked with DJ Maphorisa, Cassper Nyovest, Sho Majozi, Professor, Musa Keys, Uncle Waffles, Toss and the late Costa Titch.
“Costa was a big step up for me and a ladder in my career. He was hot when he came in, hot before he left, and his music is still hot right now,” she says.
Image: SUPPLIED
“Costa was different from what we were used to seeing in the hip hop industry, especially in SA. It was so dope to see a white musician come in with the bars and great dancers. Sticking with him was important for me because I value relationships that align with growth.”
Maputla has also graced the Idols SA and Big Brother Mzansi stages, as well as the Mrs SA pageant.
“I’m appreciative of what I’ve accomplished and what I have right now, especially as a young black female dancer in SA. I really hope that my story is not only inspiring but that other young girls look at me and think, ‘this is possible’,” Maputla says.
“It’s bigger than just winning [competitions]. Dancing is a movement, it’s a culture and just about sharing knowledge. We have a lot to offer as an industry in SA, it really is up to us. It’s important as the new generation that we take hold of what dance is in SA, and bring it even more!
“I want us to be accountable in the role that we play in growing our community and growing the standard; getting dance on the map to the point where it is something consistently profitable, which we can live off of.”
