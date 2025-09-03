As part of the build up to Gallo’s centenary celebrations, The Music Arena family brings you 3.5 hours of new and recent releases from Gallo Record Company and Content Connect Africa (CCA).
The playlist features songs from some of the best names to come out of SA including: acclaimed afro-soul singer Nathi’s new single Igama Linamandla that’s been trending on social media, and young rapper K.Keed whose album Bite The Bullet has been enjoying good reviews, streams, and hip hop charts.
We would be doing a disservice to the rapidly growing maskandi audience by forgetting Falabo, also known as “Magic Fingers”. His album Inyoka Endala just received gold certification, with the single Inkani Yami multi-platinum, for digital sales in the excess of 120,000 units – Certified by RiSA.
Gallo Record Company is the oldest and largest independent African record company, and home to iconic names such as Mahotella Queens, Lucky Dube, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Thandiswa and Simphiwe Dana, among others. CCA is the leading, South African owned content aggregator distributing digital content to all streaming platforms and mobile operators.
Together, the companies are housed under The Music Arena, a division of Arena Holdings.
LISTEN | Gallo hits the right note ahead of 100-year milestone
Fresh beats to celebrate legendary label
Image: Supplied
As part of the build up to Gallo’s centenary celebrations, The Music Arena family brings you 3.5 hours of new and recent releases from Gallo Record Company and Content Connect Africa (CCA).
The playlist features songs from some of the best names to come out of SA including: acclaimed afro-soul singer Nathi’s new single Igama Linamandla that’s been trending on social media, and young rapper K.Keed whose album Bite The Bullet has been enjoying good reviews, streams, and hip hop charts.
We would be doing a disservice to the rapidly growing maskandi audience by forgetting Falabo, also known as “Magic Fingers”. His album Inyoka Endala just received gold certification, with the single Inkani Yami multi-platinum, for digital sales in the excess of 120,000 units – Certified by RiSA.
Gallo Record Company is the oldest and largest independent African record company, and home to iconic names such as Mahotella Queens, Lucky Dube, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Thandiswa and Simphiwe Dana, among others. CCA is the leading, South African owned content aggregator distributing digital content to all streaming platforms and mobile operators.
Together, the companies are housed under The Music Arena, a division of Arena Holdings.
>>>Click here to listen<<<
SowetanLIVE
LISTEN | Editor's choice playlist serves up Gallo vault rarities, van tuka legends, Arena's next wave
Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Gallo Music join hands in a new collaboration
K.Keed stepping up the rap ladder as the most streamed female hip-hop artist in 2024
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos