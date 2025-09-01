“I’ve really matured and I know which battles to fight. I also learned silence is power; not every conversation needs your attention,” said Mahlangu before sharing some of the lessons he's learnt from the show.
Why did you decide to join the show?
I decided to come to the show to find a wife since I wasn’t getting anyone compatible, so I believed that since the show had professional experts and married people, I would be paired with my soul mate.
What went through your mind when you first saw Makoto?
When I first saw my wife, I was happy, but curious if she was a humble and God-fearing woman, because those two characteristics are important to me.
How did you emotionally prepare yourself for this experiment?
I honestly did not have any expectations; I just went in knowing I wouldn’t use the same old keys to open a new door. I prepared myself through constant prayer and fasting to not be misled by anything I encountered in the experiment.
Is there anything you wish you had done differently from the episodes we have watched?
Yes, there are some things that have transpired so far but I’m just waiting for the reunion to speak more openly on them. You’ll just have to stay tuned in to see how it all plays out.
What were some of your highs from being on the show?
There have been so many highs. The happy moments I shared with my wife were my favourite.
Which couples from the show do you enjoy watching?
I love seeing Nelisa and Themba, they are my ultimate favourites, their story has been a pleasure to watch unfold. I also enjoy Portia and Bongani.
Why should people continue watching the show?
People should continue watching the show because there’s still so much to be expected, and unforeseen twists and turns. Hopefully they will see things done in the dark come to light.
VIDEO | Nkululeko speaks out on Married at First Sight: 'Makoto’s actions are embarrassing, not me'
Image: Supplied/Showmax
Nkululeko Mahlangu aka Pastor Breezy may have worn the villain crown on Married At First Sight – but with his wife Makoto now at the centre of the drama, the spotlight has shifted.
Though viewers pity Nkululeko for being “talked over” and “emasculated” by Makoto, he remains hopeful about his marriage but feels embarrassed on her behalf.
“My wife embarrasses herself thinking she’s belittling me, but truly ruining her own image. It breaks me to see her destroy herself like this,” he said.
