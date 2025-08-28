The Quick Interview | Kani excited and honoured to join the Oscars panel

Award-winning veteran actor Dr John Kani says being elected as a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences – a body that elects Oscar nominees and winners by voting within their respective film industry branches – aligns with his aspirations in the film industry.
Kani said being part of the panel is an honour. He tells us about his role in the academy:
Sowetan: How do you feel about being elected to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences?
Kani: I feel really excited and so honoured. I was like 'OMG, a whole me?'. But in my excitement, I took a breath and realised the amount of work that lies ahead. I am happy and very proud but I am also not underestimating the task.
Sowetan: What does this appointment mean for South African cinema and storytelling on a global stage?
Kani: I could say not that much or very little because Hollywood is situated in another country and has been in the business for nearly 100 years. It has focused on telling American stories and the American dream and has just recently opened up to incorporate other countries in the world. Because the Oscars are so broad, just being there and being a voice for the work that would have been overlooked is important. Being a member of the panel helps African content to be part of the agenda.
Sowetan: What do you hope to contribute to the academy during your tenure?
Kani: I will look at the standard of the film industry that grows every year and make the academy aware of the developments in the film industry from different parts of the world. There's lighting, setting and all these elements in the Oscars and I'll be involved in the acting part.
Sowetan: How does this appointment align with your personal goals or aspirations in the film industry?
Kani: I've always been an actor, writer and a director that cannot only be located by their geographical place of birth. I've always known that I am a citizen of the world. I've received awards and recognition from numerous countries and governments and have worked and travelled in different countries as well. This recognition is part of my journey and shows that I'm on the right track even though there is still a lot to be done.
Sowetan: As an accomplished person in the industry, what more can we look forward to from Dr Kani?
Kani: As living legends we have the duty of sharing skills and upskilling young people and the next generation. We need to hand over while we are in the race because we are exposed to international platforms, therefore we should measure the quality of our work against that without losing context on who we are. Above the work I do now, I want to empower and upskill the next generation of actors, and I want Caiphus Semenya to do the same with musicians.
SowetanLIVE
The Quick Interview | Kani excited and honoured to join the Oscars panel
Veteran actor aims to spotlight global film developments
Image: Masi Losi
