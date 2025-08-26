LISTEN | Editor's choice playlist serves up Gallo vault rarities, van tuka legends, Arena's next wave

The Editor’s Choice playlist is co-curated by Sowetan editor, Sibongakonke Shoba, and Gallo Curated.
It features a selection of van tuka classics, rare Gallo Vault tracks, and brand new releases from The Music Arena family.
Two iconic originators with a rich history connect on a playlist, bridging the gap between old-school engagement and modern streaming.
Both part of SA's listenership and readership for decades: Gallo, 99 years old and “Africa’s Original Soundtrack”, began as a downtown Joburg record shop in 1926. Meanwhile, Sowetan started as a liberation struggle newspaper circa ’81, defined by slogans such as “Soul Truth”, and “In The Know and On The Move”. Now both part of the Arena Holdings family of legacy brands, as they are a part of many households, second and third spaces.
The Music Arena is home to Gallo Record Company, Content Connect Africa and Gallo Music Publishers.
Old school music meets new cool
Image: Gallo Music
