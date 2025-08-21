Entertainment

SPOTLIGHT | A young girl on her bicycle colliding with rugby posts and a woman facing foes in the wilderness

Action thriller 'Hunting Jessica Brok' centres on a retired special forces agent battling vengeful enemies to rescue her kidnapped daughter

22 August 2025 - 10:18

Spotlight takes a closer look at brand new movies dealing with dark conspiracies, a heartfelt and awkward coming of age local dramedy and a former special forces agent facing ruthless foes in the African Wilderness.

Thriller Relay portrays a silent, off-the-grid “fixer” who brokers deals between whistle-blowers and corporations. With information about a deadly cover up, he finds himself the target and breaking his own rules to protect a client. At cinemas and starring Riz Ahmed, Lily James and Sam Worthington, the film premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in 2024 to great audience reactions.

Highly anticipated local action thriller Hunting Jessica Brok, on at cinemas, centres on a retired special forces agent battling vengeful enemies to rescue her kidnapped daughter. Directed by Alastair Orr (Prey, Triggered), the film stars Danica De La Rey Jones, Clyde Berning and Richard Lukunku. Look out for inserts of the local premiere and interviews with the cast in this week’s show.

Born from the notorious viral spectacle of Marelize and her bicycle colliding with rugby goalposts, local film My F*k, Marelize is inspired by the real-life moment which coined the popular Afrikaans expression. Marelize Horn needs to learn to ride a bicycle to meet the criteria to become an au pair and helping her is her cancer stricken, strong-willed mother. This heartfelt comedy stars Je-ani Swiegelaar, Zandelle Meyer and Neels Clasen, and promises to be a big audience pleaser. At cinemas from August 29.

