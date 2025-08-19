The Quick Interview | I'm not bothered by typecasting, comedy is my speciality – Mtsweni

When the name Thulani Mtsweni appears on a production, viewers already anticipate that they will be roaring with laughter whenever his scenes come up, which is exactly what the actor wants to be remembered for – bringing happiness and joy to the small screen.
Sowetan caught up with him last week at the premiere of BET's new telenovela, Black Gold, which aired on Monday night. He plays the character of Majika on the show. Mtsweni, who can easily be identified with his signature hairstyle that features an afro that is bald in the middle and a full beard, told Sowetan that he does not worry about being typecast for roles because he believes that bringing comedic relief is what he was meant to do.
Sowetan: The viewers have seen you playing mostly comical characters. Aren't you bothered about being typecast?
Mtsweni: I like to liken the issue of typecasting to the medical profession, where there are doctors who specialise in different things. You cannot go see a gynaecologist when you suffer from a headache; you should go see a neurologist. So, I also see myself as a specialist in my field of acting and comedy is my speciality.
Sowetan: Do you have any limits on roles that you can play?
Mtsweni: I like being challenged, but there are some roles I wouldn't go for, for example, I would not play a doctor because I do not have the vocabulary that doctors use. Yes, I could study and prepare, but it would take me a very long time to get it right.
Image: Supplied/BET
Sowetan: Do you sometimes write your own lines?
Mtsweni: The writers will write what they want in the script and I'll sometimes tweak it according to how I see it and it always works.
Sowetan: You made your acting debut on Isibaya in 2014, and then went on to Isidingo three years later and from there you won a Safta for playing Bongani on Gomora. Which character would you say made you noticeable in the industry?
Mtsweni: My breakout role was definitely Bhekizizwe Sibiya on Isidingo. I'm so grateful to the directors and producers for giving me that opportunity; it taught me a lot.
Sowetan: What do you like about acting and what would you say to aspiring actors?
Mtsweni: What I love most about acting is that I get to live another person's life and to see life from a different view. Young actors need to be patient with their craft. It does not matter where you come from or how you look, but your talent will always separate you from the rest. Whether you are educated or not, never question time.
