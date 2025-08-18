Kelvin Momo has apologised after ditching a gig he was booked to perform at.
The DJ and producer was scheduled to perform at the Outside Event on Saturday but did not pitch.
In a statement on Monday, he said: “I would like to sincerely apologise to Sun City Resort, the event organisers and, most importantly, all the fans and guests for my absence and the disappointment caused by my non-attendance,
“I understand the immense anticipation and excitement that surrounded my scheduled performance and I deeply regret any inconvenience, frustration or confusion caused by this situation. This was never my intention and I take full responsibility for not being present as expected.”
Kelvin's apology comes after Sun City resort management expressed its dismay at the artist's no-show and non-communication despite being “contracted, booked and paid for”.
“Neither Momo nor his manager have responded to any of Sun City's requests for an update. We along with our partners have exhausted every avenue possible to ensure that he performs,” it said.
“For any ticket queries, please contact Ticketpro. We sincerely apologise for the disappointment and inconvenience caused as a result of the unprofessional and poor conduct of the artist concerned which is beyond our control.” - TshisaLIVE
Kelvin Momo apologises for Sun City event absence after being paid
Image: Facebook
