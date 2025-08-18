The conversation around sex between you and your husband sparked a major debate online. Is intimacy a deal breaker for you in a relationship?
Bombshells and husband drama with Makoto Phumodi of ‘Married At First Sight SA’
Reality show star comes clean on recent drama in this season
Image: Supplied by Showmax
There's no escaping the explosive second season of Showmax's Married at First Sight South Africa as couples attempt to find out if love lies in the arms of a stranger. The social experiment features four couples, including Makoto Phumodi and Nkuleleko Mahlangu, who have audiences glued to their screens.
After the official marriages, last night’s episode saw the show's wives gathered for drinks as they dropped bombshells about their husbands.
We caught up with Phumodi, who didn’t hold back when she gave us the inside scoop on her Married at First Sight South Africa journey, from why she signed up for the experiment to what went down with her husband and more.
Image: Supplied by Showmax
What made you decide to take part in Married at First Sight South Africa?
I wanted to try something different. I wanted to look for love in an unconventional way.
What was going through your mind the moment you saw your husband at the altar?
When I first saw him, I was like: “I've seen this face before.” We had seen each other in the past, and that was interesting to me because I did not know what to expect.
How did you mentally prepare to marry a stranger?
By simply being open to the unknown. That is all you can do. There is no manual for the experiment.
You and your husband had a disagreement on your wedding night. How did that make you feel?
The fight started when he said I must leave my church and serve at his church, so by the time he started being hyper-religious on screen, I was already upset.
The Bible says a man must provide and a woman must submit, right? Imagine being asked if you’re willing to submit, but you don’t know if the guy is willing to provide emotionally, financially, mentally or physically, so I was taken aback by that. However, as you have seen, we moved past that.
Image: Supplied by Showmax
The conversation around sex between you and your husband sparked a major debate online. Is intimacy a deal breaker for you in a relationship?
Intimacy is important to me. If we can't connect emotionally, it won’t work. My husband didn’t believe in foreplay or kissing when we first met so those are the things we had to learn about each other and overcome.
Tshepo Miya has made a few comments about you. What’s the story behind the tension between you?
My husband confided in Miya a lot. Our argument happened off camera when Miya said I shouldn’t ask my husband about his whereabouts, “Monna ha a botswe o tswa kae.” He was basically saying my husband can do whatever he wants, whenever he wants, and I shouldn’t ask anything. When I reacted to the comment, he called me disrespectful.
If you could design your ideal husband, what qualities would he have?
My ideal husband is someone who’s going to take the time to know and understand the type of person I am, embracing every scar and helping me grow.
What’s your relationship like with the other cast members?
Besides my husband, Palesa Mphaki is my girl. We’ve built a beautiful relationship outside the show. We talk on the phone almost every day. Portia Baloyi and I chat here and there, and as for Nelisa Ntabeni, I don’t have a relationship with her.
How does it feel to watch your own journey unfold on screen?
It's amazing. I’m not shocked by anything. People think I’m acting, but little do they know, I react like that in my everyday life.
Why should people keep watching your journey on Married at First Sight South Africa?
There’s so much drama coming. People love drama and this show is packed with it. I would say it is one of the best reality shows and they do not want to miss out.
