Felix Hlophe talks new comedy and polygamy

Coming straight from an explosive season finale of his controversial reality show, Life With Felix Hlophe, comedian Felix Hlophe is set to return to the screens with a comedic special.
The larger-than-life radio personality spoke to Sowetan about his stance on polygamy, his fearless content and balancing raw truth with roaring laughter.
Sowetan: What kind of topics can viewers expect to hear you touch on in your comedic special airing on Showmax on Friday?
Hlophe: A lot of relationship, sex and cheating topics as well as race issues and everything in between.
Sowetan: If you had to choose between radio and stand-up comedy, which one would you choose and why?
Hlophe: Stand-up comedy is my first love but radio is my place of safety and all of my kids have derived a livelihood from my career in broadcasting. So, I would choose radio.
Sowetan: Comedians are known for being raw and honest. In a society that is sensitive and politically correct, how do you navigate being funny without being offensive?
Hlophe: Being funny without being defensive is hard, so you have to dig deep. Comedy is dying because of how sensitive people have become and the cancel culture. You must plan jokes well while maintaining comedic flair.
Sowetan: Why is polygamy important to you?
Hlophe: Polygamy is not only important to me but to my people and the nation as well. Through years of trial and error, we've been given this arrangement so that we don't experience some of these new-age problems we are facing. The solution to those lie in other forms of marriage such as polygamy.
Sowetan: What has been challenging about shooting a reality show?
Hlophe: A lot is challenging, especially when you see it air on television and there's comments about your life and misunderstandings. I'm built for this type of environment, but my family isn't and it's hard seeing them being scrutinised.
Sowetan: What's it like managing a blended family? What do you enjoy about it and what don't you like much about it?
Hlophe: To me it's not blended, we are one family. My children all have one father and they are all Hlophes, it's just a matter of semantics regarding the mothers. Everything is just fluid and we understand one another ... so we don't have many challenges.
Sowetan: If your relationship with Ayanda doesn't work out, will you pursue someone else or will you give up on your isithembu vision?
Hlophe: I explored this with the intention of including her in my family setup. So, if it doesn't work out then it doesn't and I will not be going out of my way to pursue anyone else.
Sowetan: You are known as a staunch Zulu man, please clarify why you and your family wore Swati attire during your children's ceremonies?
Hlophe: I was brought up in KZN and I am Zulu but my family is from Eswatini and I owe it to them to represent them. That's why my son's name is Maswaziamahle and my sister's name is Amaswazi. We have a double-heritage and honour them equally.
Felix Hlophe talks new comedy and polygamy
Image: showmax
