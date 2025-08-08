Entertainment

Kwaito star Thebe celebrates 30 years in music with star-studded tour

09 August 2025 - 09:00
Kgomotso Moganedi Entertainment reporter
Kwaito star Thebe is celebrating three decades in music.
Kwaito star Thebe is celebrating three decades in music.
Image: Facebook

Kwaito hit maker Thebe is set to mark a huge milestone in his career — 30 years in the music industry — with a massive celebration in the form of The Legend Tour.

Taking place on September 27 at The Ridge Casino in Emalahleni, the event promises to be a nostalgic throwback and a high-energy celebration of kwaito and South African music culture.

Thebe, who burst onto the scene in the 90s with his unique sound and unforgettable hits, has become a pillar of the genre and a respected legend in music circles.

Joining him on stage will be a stellar line-up of fellow legends and crowd favourites including Mdu Masilela, Zola, Professor, Unathi, DJ Cleo, Oskido and DJ Ganyani.

Thebe expressed deep gratitude for the support he’s received over the decades.

“This tour is not just about me — it’s a celebration of our music culture, the fans who’ve been with us through the years, and the legacy of kwaito and South African sounds,” he said.

Fans can expect a mix of live performances, DJ sets and tributes that capture three decades of rhythm, resilience and musical magic.

WATCH | Car spinner Kaylin smashes stereotypes

Traditionally, cars were seen as boys’ toys, but Kaylin Oliphant’s remarkable 10-year car-spinning career smashes those norms, proving that women can ...
Entertainment
1 day ago

What inspired Anthony Hamilton's collab with Zonke

US singer Anthony Hamilton and Mzansi chanteuse Zonke have finally come together in the studio – 16 years after they first met.
S Mag
1 day ago

Msizi James on rekindling radio magic with Thando Thabethe

Msizi James and Thando Thabethe are back together on-air, eight years after first shaking up radio on 5FM.
S Mag
1 week ago

Hairstyle chameleon Nomzamo Mbatha talks about owning her crown

'I’m always speaking with my hair, especially when it’s big or taking on a different shape'.
S Mag
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Morero reveals bold plans to fix Joburg
IN THE KNOW | Bishop Benjamin Dube on the link between music and growing in ...