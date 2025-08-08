Oliphant is returning to the competition this year and hopes to clinch the title. "Since then, I've gotten a car that has a lot more power, and will allow me to do more things in the competition," she said confidently.
"I've also spun a lot more and that has helped me with my skills. So, this year I'm going into the competition to have fun while hoping for the best. I'm going to give the guys a run for their money.".
As with many male-dominated fields, the drifter had a hard time earning respect from others. "When starting out, a lot of people would undermine me, and thought I couldn't do it because I'm a girl. [That was] until they would see me get on the pitch and see that I mean business. I overcame that by avoiding the negative comments that were out there, and focused on the people that supported me and cheered me on."
While car-spinning may seem like a dangerous sport to many, the young driver believes that any other sport contains an element of danger. "I'm a person that thrives under pressure, and that helps me focus better and to stay safe," she said.
Having made a mark in the SA drifting industry, Oliphant hopes to grow her footprint internationally. "And to all the women who wish to thrive in this sport, remember that you can do anything you put your mind to."
WATCH | Car spinner Kaylin smashes stereotypes
Young driver believes that any other sport contains an element of danger
Image: craig kolesky/ Red Bull
Traditionally, cars were seen as boys’ toys, but Kaylin Oliphant’s remarkable 10-year car-spinning career smashes those norms, proving that women can also handle cars just as skilfully as men.
The 24-year-old’s journey in drifting began at the tender age of 14 after her father bought her a car.
"Car-spinning is something I'd see often in my community, and I would sit and watch how the guys did it whenever I had the chance. So when my father bought me a BMW E30 Gusheshe after I turned 14, I took that chance to get into the spinning world," the Kimberly-based driver recalled.
And as she evolved, Oliphant realised she could pursue the sport as a career. Now, she has been breaking barriers in the male-dominated sport and building an impressive network with major brands along the way.
In 2019, she grabbed the No 2 spot in Red Bull's Shayi Moto spinning competition – a moment that solidified her journey. "Being ranked there gave me a lot of courage and extra confidence in my spinning. It was really phenomenal."
Oliphant is returning to the competition this year and hopes to clinch the title. "Since then, I've gotten a car that has a lot more power, and will allow me to do more things in the competition," she said confidently.
"I've also spun a lot more and that has helped me with my skills. So, this year I'm going into the competition to have fun while hoping for the best. I'm going to give the guys a run for their money.".
As with many male-dominated fields, the drifter had a hard time earning respect from others. "When starting out, a lot of people would undermine me, and thought I couldn't do it because I'm a girl. [That was] until they would see me get on the pitch and see that I mean business. I overcame that by avoiding the negative comments that were out there, and focused on the people that supported me and cheered me on."
While car-spinning may seem like a dangerous sport to many, the young driver believes that any other sport contains an element of danger. "I'm a person that thrives under pressure, and that helps me focus better and to stay safe," she said.
Having made a mark in the SA drifting industry, Oliphant hopes to grow her footprint internationally. "And to all the women who wish to thrive in this sport, remember that you can do anything you put your mind to."
SowetanLIVE
'Kasi Car Culture': A decade of South African motoring passion
'We want to be like the Springboks‚' says South African car spinner
Pupil critically injured as spinner crashes car into Soweto schoolkids
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos