BOOK REVIEW | A must-read for fans of local fiction and crime thrillers

In the process, she meets Det Florian Welter, who is investigating Mafu’s apparent suicide. But Welter has demons of his own – and something about the case doesn’t sit right with him.
What unfolds is a gripping murder mystery filled with unexpected twists, laugh-out-loud moments, psychological depth, and even a touch of romance. One of the book’s strongest qualities is how it effortlessly balances tone.
Mnqeta doesn’t just create characters – she gives them voices and backstories that pull you in. There’s a standout scene where Azania is taken hostage by a suspect, and it plays out with such vivid detail you feel like you’re in the room with them. It’s intense, cinematic, and just one of many moments where the author’s talent for scene-setting truly shines.
Mnqeta knows how to build tension – and then twist it just when you think you’ve figured it out. This isn’t a rushed book. It flows at a perfect pace. Each chapter feels necessary. Every subplot ties back to the central mystery, and every character serves a purpose. It’s the kind of story that invites you to play detective – collecting clues, forming theories, and second-guessing everything.
I had my own “aha!” moment a few chapters before the reveal, and even then, the way it all came together still surprised me. Beyond the crime element, If the Dead Could Talk is also a story about identity, forgiveness and family secrets. Azania was raised by a strong, silent single mother and grew up believing her father abandoned her. But the deeper she digs, the more complex the story becomes.
The book explores how unresolved trauma and silence in families can shape who we become – and how sometimes people walk away for reasons that aren’t as simple as they seem. The relationship between Azania and Welter is subtle but well-developed. There’s chemistry, tension, and emotional depth.
What I appreciated most was that the romance didn’t distract from the mystery – it enhanced it. Azania wasn’t just a passive observer or a woman caught in emotional conflict; she was actively involved in the investigation.
She worked alongside Welter, followed leads, questioned things, and held her own. Too often in books, romance takes over and the plot starts to lose focus – but here, it added dimension and made the characters more real, without ever sidelining the core mystery.
By the end, not one but two mysteries are solved, and the final chapter gives you that rare satisfaction: justice is served, the truth is out, and a new beginning is possible for the characters you’ve come to care about.
If the Dead Could Talk is more than a crime novel; it’s a character study, a psychological exploration, and a very human story about love, grief, and redemption. I could absolutely see it adapted into a limited series – it has all the ingredients: drama, tension, humour and heart.
Verdict: Smart, suspenseful, deeply emotional and funny. A must-read for fans of local fiction and crime thrillers.
SowetanLIVE
BOOK REVIEW | A must-read for fans of local fiction and crime thrillers
Mnqeta’s If the Dead Could Talk is a masterclass in crime fiction
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Book: If the Dead Could Talk
Author: Juliette Mnqeta
Publisher: NB Publishers
Reviewer: Koena Mashale
Juliette Mnqeta’s If the Dead Could Talk is a masterclass in crime fiction, one of those rare reads that keep you guessing, laughing, and emotionally engaged, all at once.
The story follows Azania Sethosa, a young woman studying psychology. She receives a shocking call from a lawyer that her estranged father, Joseph “Lefty” Mafu, has died and has left her his entire estate. The deceased is a man she never knew and who never featured in her life.
Azania travels to Knysna, Western Cape, determined to piece together her father’s life, the circumstances of his death, and why he chose to leave everything to the daughter he had seemingly abandoned.
In the process, she meets Det Florian Welter, who is investigating Mafu’s apparent suicide. But Welter has demons of his own – and something about the case doesn’t sit right with him.
What unfolds is a gripping murder mystery filled with unexpected twists, laugh-out-loud moments, psychological depth, and even a touch of romance. One of the book’s strongest qualities is how it effortlessly balances tone.
Mnqeta doesn’t just create characters – she gives them voices and backstories that pull you in. There’s a standout scene where Azania is taken hostage by a suspect, and it plays out with such vivid detail you feel like you’re in the room with them. It’s intense, cinematic, and just one of many moments where the author’s talent for scene-setting truly shines.
Mnqeta knows how to build tension – and then twist it just when you think you’ve figured it out. This isn’t a rushed book. It flows at a perfect pace. Each chapter feels necessary. Every subplot ties back to the central mystery, and every character serves a purpose. It’s the kind of story that invites you to play detective – collecting clues, forming theories, and second-guessing everything.
I had my own “aha!” moment a few chapters before the reveal, and even then, the way it all came together still surprised me. Beyond the crime element, If the Dead Could Talk is also a story about identity, forgiveness and family secrets. Azania was raised by a strong, silent single mother and grew up believing her father abandoned her. But the deeper she digs, the more complex the story becomes.
The book explores how unresolved trauma and silence in families can shape who we become – and how sometimes people walk away for reasons that aren’t as simple as they seem. The relationship between Azania and Welter is subtle but well-developed. There’s chemistry, tension, and emotional depth.
What I appreciated most was that the romance didn’t distract from the mystery – it enhanced it. Azania wasn’t just a passive observer or a woman caught in emotional conflict; she was actively involved in the investigation.
She worked alongside Welter, followed leads, questioned things, and held her own. Too often in books, romance takes over and the plot starts to lose focus – but here, it added dimension and made the characters more real, without ever sidelining the core mystery.
By the end, not one but two mysteries are solved, and the final chapter gives you that rare satisfaction: justice is served, the truth is out, and a new beginning is possible for the characters you’ve come to care about.
If the Dead Could Talk is more than a crime novel; it’s a character study, a psychological exploration, and a very human story about love, grief, and redemption. I could absolutely see it adapted into a limited series – it has all the ingredients: drama, tension, humour and heart.
Verdict: Smart, suspenseful, deeply emotional and funny. A must-read for fans of local fiction and crime thrillers.
SowetanLIVE
BOOK REVIEW | Masterful reflection on Africa’s past, present and future
REVIEW | A tale of love, captivity and power is carried through by Khumalo's storytelling prowess
BOOK REVIEW | How strategic leadership in mass hunger strike accelerated demise of apartheid
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos