The Quick Interview | DJ Msizi Shembe ready to rock Durban July revellers

It’s all systems go as Langa Res Lifestyle prepares to host its first major event during the Durban July that will run from Friday until Sunday and it’s set to be nothing short of epic.
The newly launched Langa Res Lifestyle in Mariannhill, outside Durban, is making its grand entrance to the entertainment scene with a three-day celebration headlined by the Durban July after-party featuring the likes of Metro FM DJ Msizi Shembe, Scotts Maphuma, DJ Christos, Lulo Cafe, and many more.
Shembe and Langa Res manager Zandile Mchunu spoke to Sowetan’s sister publication TshisaLIVE about what's in store for the thousands of revellers who will be descending on Durban this weekend.
Question: How prepared are you for the Durban July?
Shembe: The best thing about this time period is that one gets to express themselves as Durban has few establishments that cater for R&B and this week visitors in the city won't feel left out as I have few gigs lined up to perform at.
Question: You mentioned that collecting music improves your event sets. Can you share an example of a track or artist that recently elevated your creative curve?
Shembe: I invest a lot in collecting music on digital platforms to give my fans the greatest experience while listening to my set from all the respective venues I'm booked at.
Question: What can fans expect from your set?
Shembe: What can be expected is out of this world. Fans will be blown out of this world with singalongs.
Question: What does this big weekend mean for the newly established Langa Res Lifestyle?
Mchunu: This weekend is going to be an epic [one] for Langa Res Lifestyle. It will be the first huge event where Langa's Lifestyle will introduce themselves as a new establishment. It's a huge project for us too and we have to make sure that we give our customers an experience they will never forget which is premium class and memorable.
Question: What do you have in store for people who will be visiting the establishment for the first time?
Mchunu: Good food, security and artists that are going to be performing different music genres such as amapiano ,deep house, R&B ,and gqom. There will be a mouthwatering buffet available on VIP as well as in general access. We are known for providing good quality shisha nyama meat. Our customers will be coming to an area that has good security and parking that has car guards for the rest of the event. So, they will be able to enjoy themselves in a safe and comfortable environment.
The Quick Interview | DJ Msizi Shembe ready to rock Durban July revellers
Image: Supplied
It’s all systems go as Langa Res Lifestyle prepares to host its first major event during the Durban July that will run from Friday until Sunday and it’s set to be nothing short of epic.
The newly launched Langa Res Lifestyle in Mariannhill, outside Durban, is making its grand entrance to the entertainment scene with a three-day celebration headlined by the Durban July after-party featuring the likes of Metro FM DJ Msizi Shembe, Scotts Maphuma, DJ Christos, Lulo Cafe, and many more.
Shembe and Langa Res manager Zandile Mchunu spoke to Sowetan’s sister publication TshisaLIVE about what's in store for the thousands of revellers who will be descending on Durban this weekend.
Question: How prepared are you for the Durban July?
Shembe: The best thing about this time period is that one gets to express themselves as Durban has few establishments that cater for R&B and this week visitors in the city won't feel left out as I have few gigs lined up to perform at.
Question: You mentioned that collecting music improves your event sets. Can you share an example of a track or artist that recently elevated your creative curve?
Shembe: I invest a lot in collecting music on digital platforms to give my fans the greatest experience while listening to my set from all the respective venues I'm booked at.
Question: What can fans expect from your set?
Shembe: What can be expected is out of this world. Fans will be blown out of this world with singalongs.
Question: What does this big weekend mean for the newly established Langa Res Lifestyle?
Mchunu: This weekend is going to be an epic [one] for Langa Res Lifestyle. It will be the first huge event where Langa's Lifestyle will introduce themselves as a new establishment. It's a huge project for us too and we have to make sure that we give our customers an experience they will never forget which is premium class and memorable.
Question: What do you have in store for people who will be visiting the establishment for the first time?
Mchunu: Good food, security and artists that are going to be performing different music genres such as amapiano ,deep house, R&B ,and gqom. There will be a mouthwatering buffet available on VIP as well as in general access. We are known for providing good quality shisha nyama meat. Our customers will be coming to an area that has good security and parking that has car guards for the rest of the event. So, they will be able to enjoy themselves in a safe and comfortable environment.
Suit up, inflated silhouettes, African prints take centre stage for Durban July
The Quick Interview | Khanyisa, from bombing on stage to comedy breakthrough
The Quick Interview | Kabelo sparks hope on World Drug Day
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos