The Quick Interview | Khanyisa, from bombing on stage to comedy breakthrough

Fresh from being crowned the 2025 Comics Awards breakthrough act of the year, comedian Khanyisa Jam Jam features in Showmax's upcoming Laugh Africa Comedy Club Series.
Khanyisa features first in a line-up which includes Vafa Naraghi, Kagiso “KG” Mokgadi, Rory Petzer, Hannes Brümmer, Kate Pinchuck, Lindy Johnson, Melt Sieberhagen, Thabiso Mhlongo and American comedian Griff.
The Laugh Africa Comedy Club Series is four episodes jam-packed with raw laughs, real moments and performances.
Ahead of its premier Khanyisa spoke about the journey of his career and well as how cancel culture hurts comedians:
When did you realise you were funny and could turn it into a career?
Probably in 2023 when I was nominated for the Comics Choice newcomer award. That’s when I thought, ‘I think I can be a professional stand-up comedian’. It felt like a real moment of validation.
What was your worst bomb on stage and how did you recover?
My worst bomb was opening for my mentor, Kagiso “KG” Mokgadi, at the National Arts Festival. I bombed so badly the first night, I genuinely thought my career was over. I was devastated. But KG said, ‘Hey bra, let’s go get some KFC.’ That small moment helped me realise bombing happens to everyone, and I had to get over it.
With everyone creating content and TikTok full of “funny people”, how do you keep your comedy fresh while staying true to your voice?
I stick to topics I’m comfortable with, what feels natural to me. If I find it funny, I post it. If it goes viral, cool. If it doesn’t, it’s not a train smash. I won’t lose sleep over it.
Do you think cancel culture has censored comedians?
I think it depends. I can separate the artist from the art but people have the right to cancel whoever they want. At a wedding, when an R Kelly song plays, people will dance. It’s complicated. Cancel culture can be selective, and that’s something we all have to navigate.
How do you handle criticism, specially in a public and personal art form?
When it comes to my stand-up, I’m very protective. If someone in the audience gives constructive feedback, I listen. But if someone criticises a video online? Scroll past it. If it’s not for you, that’s OK.
If your life was a sitcom, what would it be called and who would play you?
I’d want Cedric the Entertainer to play me. I don’t know what the name would be, but it’d definitely be about how I used to lie to my day job to do gigs. Trying to balance comedy and a 9 to 5 was a comedy show on its own.
In your family, who’s the funniest?
My older brother. He’s way funnier than me. He never learned how to write jokes, but as a person he’s hilarious. He was always the one cracking us up when we were kids. - TshisaLIVE
SowetanLIVE
The Quick Interview | Khanyisa, from bombing on stage to comedy breakthrough
Image: Supplied
