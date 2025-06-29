Entertainment

IN PICS | Berita, Judith Sephuma and more perform at Billy Monama's Mayibuye iAfrika Concert

By VELI NHLAPO - 29 June 2025 - 16:27
Berita performs at the Mayibuye iAfrika Concert at Joburg Theatre in Johannesburg.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The third edition of The Mayibuye iAfrika Concert that celebrates cultural excellence and Pan-African pride returned at the Joburg Theatre at the weekend.

The four-hour-long concert that took place over two days featured a 20-piece orchestra arranged and conducted by Grammy Award-winning producer Joe Arthur.

The line-up included powerful South African performers including Berita, Judith Sephuma, Maleh, Zoe Modiga, Soul Brothers and Billy Monama.

Judith Sephuma performs at the Mayibuye iAfrika Concert at Joburg Theatre in Johannesburg.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Berita performs at the Mayibuye iAfrika Concert at Joburg Theatre in Johannesburg.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Maleh performs at the Mayibuye iAfrika Concert at Joburg Theatre in Johannesburg.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Zoe Modiga performs at the Mayibuye iAfrika Concert at Joburg Theatre in Johannesburg.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Billy Monama performs at the Mayibuye iAfrika Concert at Joburg Theatre in Johannesburg.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Legendary soul mbaqanga group Soul Brothers performs at the Mayibuye iAfrika Concert at Joburg Theatre in Johannesburg.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Maleh performs at the Mayibuye iAfrika Concert at Joburg Theatre in Johannesburg.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Zoe Modiga performs at the Mayibuye iAfrika Concert at Joburg Theatre in Johannesburg.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

