IN PICS | Berita, Judith Sephuma and more perform at Billy Monama's Mayibuye iAfrika Concert

The third edition of The Mayibuye iAfrika Concert that celebrates cultural excellence and Pan-African pride returned at the Joburg Theatre at the weekend.

The four-hour-long concert that took place over two days featured a 20-piece orchestra arranged and conducted by Grammy Award-winning producer Joe Arthur.

The line-up included powerful South African performers including Berita, Judith Sephuma, Maleh, Zoe Modiga, Soul Brothers and Billy Monama.