The Quick Interview | Kabelo sparks hope on World Drug Day

As the world marks World Drug Day on Thursday, kwaito star, pastor and recovering addict Kabelo Mabalane is taking centre stage to spread a message of hope and resilience. Now 23 years sober, the Pantsula for Life hitmaker is set to lead a national prayer at a special event hosted by anti-drug non-profit, World Changers Candidate at the Leondale sports grounds in Ekurhuleni on Thursday. He spoke to Sowetan.
Sowetan: What do you believe is the importance of observing World Drug Day in today's society?
Kabelo Mabalane: We live in a sad reality, where people are still in the grips of active addiction, and it is affecting us at a rate that is out of control. So, observing a day like this shows that the fight is still on, and we should not give up speaking life into the lives of our brothers and sisters who struggle with addiction.
Sowetan: What was the turning point that led you to seek sobriety?
Kabelo Mabalane: I had a vision of my life, and I could see I was going off course due to drug addiction. So, I had to be brutally honest with myself because I saw what active addiction did to other people, and I did not want that for myself. There were also interventions from my mom and Hugh Masekela, who encouraged me to do better.
Sowetan: What are some challenges you faced on the journey to sobriety?
Kabelo Mabalane: There weren't any because I was hell-bent on following the advice I received. I stayed away from people and places that would tempt me.
Sowetan: How did your experience with addiction shape your calling to become a pastor?
Kabelo Mabalane: This is what God has delivered me from, and that is my testimony and what I can share. Even if I was not a pastor, that testimony would still inspire others because if God could do that for me, He can also do it for someone else.
Sowetan: What does celebrating 23 years of sobriety mean to you?
Kabelo Mabalane: Sobriety is a journey and one can relapse anytime, so I'm taking each day as it comes. Just because I've managed to overcome it for 23 years doesn't mean I'm now on the other side. There are choices I still have to make daily and it's humbling. Attending such initiatives also reminds me of my journey.
Sowetan: What advice would you give to people whose loved ones struggle with addiction?
Kabelo Mabalane: Keep intervening and praying for your loved ones.
SowetanLIVE
The Quick Interview | Kabelo sparks hope on World Drug Day
23-years sober kwaito star leads prayer for families affected by drug addiction
Image: Kabelo Mabalane
